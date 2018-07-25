Milliken appoints Halsey Cook as next president and CEO

July 25, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty chemical maker Milliken & Co. will soon have a new president and CEO.

Effective September 1, Halsey Cook Jr. will take the helm of the Spartanburg, S.C.-based company. He will replace current president and CEO J. Harold Chandler, who will become the chair of the board of directors.

Cook has a 30-year career leading a wide range of large, diversified global businesses with significant manufacturing and distribution networks, including international- and U.S.-based assignments across a variety of companies such as United Technologies and Legrand North America. Most recently, Cook was the president and CEO for Sonepar USA, a family-owned global distributor of electrical products and related solutions. Cook has a B.A. in Economics and English from the University of the South and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

“The board of directors is confident that Halsey is the right leader for Milliken’s next era,” Chandler said in a statement. “He has the experience to accelerate what is working very well today at Milliken and, importantly, introduce change where the organization can further leverage our emphasis on innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer care. His experience in growing diversified, global businesses and his leadership style are an excellent fit for Milliken’s values, culture, and commitment to the community.”