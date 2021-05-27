Michelman and Omya announce Canadian distribution agreement

Material supplier Michelman has named specialty chemical distributor Omya as the exclusive distributor for its surface modifiers and wax emulsion product line to the coating markets in Canada.

“We’ve partnered with Omya, partly due to their commitment to implementing sustainability throughout all areas of their company,” said Eric Vrabel, Michelman’s director of sales. “Omya has the expertise to help customers excel in the diverse range of markets they serve with sustainable and responsible solutions. Furthermore, this agreement will enable us to enhance our presence in this region.”

Headquartered in Switzerland, Omya’s Canadian operation, Omya Canada Inc., is located in Perth, Ontario.

Advertisment

Michelman is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.