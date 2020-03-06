Merger of two colourant suppliers renamed as DCL Corp.

March 6, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Following the merger of pigment suppliers Dominion Colour Corp. and Lansco Colors in 2018, the business has now been renamed as DCL Corp.

“The new company name – DCL – combines letters that represent our strong legacy while at the same time starting an exciting new chapter for the company,” the Toronto-based company said in a March 2 statement. “Our new logo visually demonstrates this by using a modern, geometric pattern made from a rainbow of colours representing our vibrant pigment and dispersion business.”

At the time of the merger, Dominion Colour had manufacturing facilities in Canada, the Netherlands, and the UK as well as technical sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

“With world-class manufacturing, research and technical service labs, and sales offices around the globe, we are poised to rapidly respond to customer needs and make a positive impact,” Chuck Herak, CEO of DCL Corp., said in the March 2 statement. “DCL Corp. is large enough to compete on a global stage by servicing multi-national customers while still being responsive to the needs of our small and medium sized customers all over the world.”