Materion acquires Optics Balzers to expand reach in optical coatings market

June 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty coatings supplier Materion Corp. is acquiring Optics Balzers AG, a supplier of thin film optical coatings in Europe and Asia, for US$160 million.

Established in 1946, Optics Balzers is described by Materion as being a pioneer in thin film optical coatings with a strong brand name and reputation for quality. The company has two R&D and manufacturing locations in Liechtenstein and Germany. In addition, Optics Balzers recently launched a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Malaysia which has been a key enabler for growth in Asia.

The entire management team, global workforce, and facilities will be merged with the Materion’s precision coatings business segment.

“With this acquisition, Materion further accelerates its transformation into a global advanced materials solutions provider and significantly expands its geographic reach, extending beyond its core of North America to include Europe and Asia,” Materion officials said in a June 8 statement. “Complementary technologies across the electromagnetic spectrum boost the capabilities of the combined thin film optical coatings portfolio and position Materion to capitalize on key megatrends in the areas of life science, consumer, and industrial.”

Materion is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.