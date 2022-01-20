Materials supplier Gelest names new president

Material science company Gelest Inc. has named Jonathan Goff as its new president.

A 13-year veteran of Morrisville, Pa.-based Gelest, Goff most recently served as the company’s chief technology officer.

Goff holds a Ph.D. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering from Virginia Tech, and has over 60 patents and technical publications.

“I am excited to take on this new role. Gelest has a strong technology roadmap for the years to come thanks to the entrepreneurial vision of our previous CEO,” Goff said in a news release. “We are well positioned for strong growth, and with the support of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., we will continue to drive through new frontiers of technology and innovation.”

Gelest Founder Barry Arkles, after many years of leadership, has officially stepped down as CEO. Arkles formed Gelest Inc. in 1991 to develop and manufacture silicon and metal-organic based chemicals.

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi, Gelest manufactures and supplies silicones, organosilanes, metal-organics, and specialty monomers for advanced technology end markets including medical devices, life sciences, microelectronics, and personal care.