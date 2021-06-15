Material supplier Chemours names Mark Newman as president, CEO

U.S.-based materials firm Chemours Co., which was founded in 2015 as a spin-off of DuPont Co., has named Mark Newman as its new president and CEO effective July 1.

Newman, the company’s current chief operating officer, succeeds Mark Vergnano, who has served as president and CEO since the company’s founding.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., Chemours makes titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, advanced performance materials, and chemical solutions.

Newman joined Chemours in 2014 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. In a news release, Chemours officials described Newman as “instrumental in the launch of Chemours as a stand-alone, publicly traded company”. Throughout 2020, he also chaired the company’s crisis leadership team, which oversaw the company’s global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to Chemours, Newman was senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based materials firm SunCoke Energy. He also spent 17 years at General Motors Co. in a variety of roles.

Newman received his Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ont., and earned his Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

Chemours has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries.