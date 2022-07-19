Material supplier Chase Corp. buys specialty resin maker NuCera Solutions

Material supplier Chase Corp. is acquiring specialty polymer maker NuCera Solutions from private equity firm SK Capital for US$250 million.

NuCera is headquartered in Houston, Texas with its primary production facility based in Barnsdall, Oklahoma and additional international sales offices in France and Singapore. The company employs approximately 130 people globally.

In a July 18 news release, Chase officials called the deal “transformational” in advancing its strategic growth priorities. “NuCera is a recognized leader in developing and manufacturing specialty polymers and polymerization technologies that serve demanding applications globally,” Chase president and CEO Adam Chase said. “The company’s strong market position, North American manufacturing footprint, and captive synthesis capabilities will allow us to gain additional scale and expand our presence across multiple new high-growth end markets, while maintaining both a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third calendar quarter of 2022.

Headquartered in Westwood, Mass., Chase makes protective materials for high-performance uses.