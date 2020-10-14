Material supplier Avient appoints Cathy Dodd to president of distribution

Thermoplastic resin supplier Avient Corp. has named Cathy Dodd as its new senior vice president, president of distribution.

She replaces Scott Horn, who is retiring after a 39-year career.

With 2019 sales of US$1.2 billion, Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient has more than 6,000 processing and OEM customers throughout North America and Asia.

“We’re very pleased for Cathy to expand her valuable contributions to our customers as the new leader of our world-class distribution business,” said Robert M. Patterson, Avient’s chairman, president and CEO. “Her expertise in product development, speed-to-market, and industry trends will provide our customers and suppliers immeasurable value as their trusted partner.”

She joined Avient in 2014 as vice president of marketing, and was more recently was promoted to chief commercial officer. Prior to Avient, Dodd served in various roles at Eastman Chemical Co., Honeywell, and Ashland Oil. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing and management from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Avient was formerly PolyOne Corp., and changed its name following the acquisition of the colour masterbatch businesses of Clariant and Clariant Chemicals India Ltd. in July 2020.