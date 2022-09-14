Masterbatch maker Ampacet opens new production plant

The new plant in Brembate, Italy was opened in response to increased product demand.

In response to what it calls “increased product demand”, masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corp. has opened a new production plant in Brembate, Italy.

In a Sept. 13 news release, officials with the Tarrytown, N.Y.-based company said the new site doubles its additive capacity and that all lines are up and running.

“This new site with its cutting-edge technologies will further improve the service provided to our customers by speeding up the innovation process, thus helping to bring products to market more quickly,” said Marcello Bergamo, Ampacet Europe managing director. “The plant has been designed to produce minimal environmental impact and will offer our customers a full range of sustainable solutions, helping to meet new industry requirements and circular economy initiatives.”

“The new site is based on the latest Industry 4.0 standards and improves the production process and enhances the quality provided to our customers,” he added.

Ampacet employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, with 25 manufacturing sites including technical and color development centers in 18 countries throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe.