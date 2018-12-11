M. Holland signs North American distribution agreement with Borealis

December 11, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic resins distributor M. Holland Co. is now the North American distributor of polypropylene (PP) from Borealis’ new PP compounding facility in Taylorsville, N.C., as well as imported PP, polyethylene, and Queo polyolefin plastomers and elastomers.

M. Holland is headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., and Borealis is based out of Vienna, Austria.

The Queo polyolefin plastomers and elastomers are described as well-suited for automotive, appliances, general molding, and non-healthcare packaging applications.

“Our business development group at is ideally positioned to support Borealis’ market strategies in North America,” Ed Holland, M. Holland president and CEO, said in a statement. “Borealis has a wide range of best-in-class materials that will greatly enhance our product offering for our clients.”