LyondellBasell opens new distribution hub for polyolefins

The new hub, in Budapest, Hungary, will mean shorter lead times for customers.

Resin maker LyondellBasell Industries has opened a new distribution hub in Hungary for its polyolefins grades.

In a news release, LyondellBasell officials said the creation of the new hub in Budapest is the result of a collaborative effort with logistics expert Maersk.

The release also said the hub in Hungary is an important addition to the LyondellBasell global footprint. “In addition to [our] existing distribution platforms, this new hub signifies a significant step forward in providing customers with faster access to [our] products,” it said.

“This expansion will mean shorter lead times and even better service for our customers,” said Erik Mezger, commercial manager, polymers. “Additionally, it enables us to further leverage our global asset footprint network so that we can ensure that our customers get the products they need, when they need them.”

The new distribution hub in Budapest come on the heels of LyondellBasell opening a new U.K hub in November 2023.