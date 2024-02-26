LyondellBasell makes executive changes

The chemical maker has named Kim Foley as executive vice president of global olefins and polyolefins.

LyondellBasell Industries (LBI) is making changes to its executive committee effective March 1, including naming a new top executive in its olefins and polyolefins unit.

The Houston-based company has appointed Kim Foley as executive vice president of global olefins and polyolefins (O&P) for Houston-based LBI. In that role, she’s replacing Ken Lane, who is leaving the firm.

Foley has more than 35 years of experience in the petrochemical industry, including leadership positions in manufacturing, strategic planning, finance, and supply chain. Her most recent position with LyondellBasell was as executive vice president for global intermediates and derivatives (I&D), refining and supply chain since October 2022.

Replacing Foley as executive vice president for I&D is Aaron Ledet, who been senior vice president of O&P Americas since October 2022.

In a Feb. 19 news release, LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker said that Foley “has done an exceptional job leading our I&D and refining businesses, delivering historically high results, and I am thrilled she will continue to execute on our strategy.” He added Ledet “has done a fantastic job leading the O&P Americas business in a challenging environment and has a broad range of leadership experience in each of our strategic business units.”

Vanacker said the moves “illustrate a successful succession planning process and our ability to retain and promote key talent within our organization.”