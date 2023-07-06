LyondellBasell completes Mepol Group acquisition

Mepol and its subsidiaries will be subsidiaries in LyondellBasell's Advanced Polymer Solutions business unit.

Netherlands-based chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries has completed the acquisition of Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds located in Italy and Poland.

The deal was first announced in March 2023. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Mepol S.r.l. and its subsidiaries Polar S.r.l. and Industrial Technology Investments Poland Sp.z.o.o, will be subsidiaries in LyondellBasell’s Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) business unit.

LyondellBasell’s APS segment produces and markets compounding solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders and is a global leader in compounding solutions.

“The acquisition is forward-thinking and aligned with our commitment to a circular economy,” said Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president, Advanced Polymer Solutions of LyondellBasell. “With Mepol’s deep expertise in recycled compounds and LyondellBasell’s strategy and scale, we see significant opportunities to accelerate the growth of our APS business by leveraging macro trends in circularity and creating solutions for everyday sustainable living.”