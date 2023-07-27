LyondellBasell buys 50 per cent stake in Dutch recycler

The acquired company, Stiphout Industries B.V., is active in the sourcing and processing of post-consumer plastic packaging waste.

Chemical maker LyondellBasell has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Stiphout Industries B.V., a Montfort, Netherlands-based company involved in sourcing and processing of post-consumer plastic packaging waste.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a July 19 news release, LyondellBasell officials said that Stiphout’s Netherlands facility has an annual processing capacity equivalent to the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by over 500,000 Dutch citizens per year.

“Investing in Stiphout aligns with our strategy to invest in recycling and plastic waste processing companies that support our existing assets in the Netherlands and Germany and fits with our integrated hub model,” said Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell’s executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. “Through this collaboration, we can leverage local synergies with our Quality Circular Polymers business in terms of logistics and operations. It also unlocks possibilities to further expand our CirculenRecover portfolio, creating solutions for customers and brand owners in support of their circular and low-carbon targets”.

Founded in 2015, Stiphout specializes in recycling Dutch household waste into clean PP and HDPE flakes.