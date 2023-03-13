LyondellBasell acquiring recycling compounder Mepol Group

Chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries is acquiring Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds located in Italy and Poland.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Mepol Group, headquartered in Riese, Italy, consists of Mepol S.r.l. and its subsidiaries Polar S.r.l. and Industrial Technology Investments Poland Sp.z.o.o.

In a March 13 news release, officials with Netherlands-based LyondellBasell said the acquisition “demonstrates [our] commitment to move the circular economy forward…with Mepol Group’s expertise in sustainable compounds and LyondellBasell’s scale, we will enhance our Circulen Recover [sustainable materials line] and other sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, the release said, and Mepol Group will continue to run independently during this period.

Mepol has 30 years of experience in plastics recycling and in the production of thermoplastic compounds formulated with recovered materials. Its products are used in applications ranging from furniture and automotive to electronics. The group also provides waste management and packaging recovery services in support of regulatory requirements and extended producer responsibility.