LyondellBasell acquires reinforced polyolefin supplier PolyPacific Polymers

In a move that expands its footprint in Asia, Houston-based chemical maker LyondellBasell has acquired 100 per cent of PolyPacific Polymers Sdn. Bhd. (PPM) in Port Klang, Malaysia.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

PPM is a 25kt manufacturing facility producing reinforced and modified polyolefin compounds.

In a June 30 news release, LyondellBasell officials said that on completion of the acquisition, the facility will undergo a rebranding and name change, and its employees will become LyondellBasell employees.

PPM will continue to produce and supply the ongoing business products to its customers.

In conjunction with the acquisition, LyondellBasell will exit the PolyPacific, a 50:50 joint venture, which will become 100 per cent owned by Mirlex Pty Ltd.