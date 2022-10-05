LyondellBasell buys material supplier Colortech da Amazonia

Material supplier and compounder LyondellBasell Industries has acquired Colortech da Amazonia, a manufacturer of colour concentrates, additive masterbatches, and mineral-filled compounds located in Manaus, Brazil.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“As a well-respected producer of masterbatches, compounds and additives in Brazil, Colortech da Amazonia is known for its innovation, service and quality products,” said Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president of LyondellBasell’s advanced polymer solutions unit. “We believe Colortech is the ideal partner to advance our business by expanding our footprint and enhancing our product offerings to our customers.”

Colortech will continue to produce and supply its ongoing business products to its customers, LyondellBasell officials said, and with the addition of LyondellBasell’s three other Brazilian locations, “customers will be able to purchase a deeper and broader range of innovative product solutions,” including compounds, colours, masterbatches, powders, and engineered polymers from a single source.