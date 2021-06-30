LSR maker Simtec announces new managing director

Simtec Silicone Parts LLC, a U.S.-based firm that produces customized injection molded liquid silicone rubber (LSR), has named Roland Keller as its new managing director.

Keller is an industry veteran who has held managerial roles at manufacturing companies throughout Europe, Asia and the U.S. Prior to joining Miramar, Fla.-based Simtec, Keller was vice president of operations at a leading manufacturer of medical and diagnostic products with a sizeable injection molding operation.

“Simtec has been very successful and shown impressive growth both with new and existing customers under Frank Dilly, the managing director since 2017,” Keller said in a company statement. “Dilly has done a commendable job along with the astute management team and highly experienced employees. I look forward to acquainting myself with customers, suppliers and of course our great Simtec team.”

Keller will officially assume the role in July, the statement said.

Simtec was founded in 2001, and supplies LSR for the automotive, medical, consumer goods, life science and electronics industries.