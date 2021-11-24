Lanxess to expand plastics production in China

In a move driven by the growing Chinese automotive industry, chemical producer Lanxess is expanding its production network in China by building a second compounding line for Durethan- and Pocan-branded high-tech engineering plastics at its manufacturing site in Changzhou.

In a Nov. 24 news release, officials with Germany-based Lanxess said the investment of around EUR 30 million will increase the capacity in Changzhou by 30,000 metric tons per year. “Together with existing facilities in Changzhou and Wuxi, this will bring [our] total compounding capacity in China to 110,000 metric tons per year,” company officials said.

The new line is planned to go on stream in the first quarter of 2023.

“As e-mobility is booming, it is driving new requirements for lightweight applications and continuously increases the share of electronic components used in cars,” said Hubert Fink, member of Lanxess’ management board. “The new production line marks another vital step in enlarging our footprint in Greater China.”

Lanxess sees e-mobility as a major field of application for its Durethan polyamide (PA) 6 and PA 66 compounds Durethan, Pocan polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) compounds, and Tepex fibre-reinforced composites. Lanxess said that Durethan and Pocan plastics also allow the construction of components that can replace metal parts in motor vehicles, contributing to reducing weight, energy consumption and related emissions. Examples include in engine applications, door structures, body reinforcement, pedals, front ends and cross car beams, Lanxess said. “Depending on the part, the lightweight design contributes to a weight-saving of up to 50 per cent,” company officials said.