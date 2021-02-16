Lanxess to acquire specialty chemical maker Emerald Kalama

Germany-based specialty chemical maker Lanxess AG is acquiring chemical maker Emerald Kalama Chemical BV for US$1.08 billion.

U.S.-based Emerald Kalama is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, especially for the consumer segment, and is majority-owned by affiliates of the U.S. private equity firm American Securities LLC. Emerald Kalama has approximately 500 employees and three production sites: one in the U.S., one in the Netherlands, and one in the UK.

“The businesses of Emerald Kalama are an ideal fit for us…we will further strengthen our Consumer Protection segment and open up new application areas with strong margins, for example in the food industry and animal health sector…[and] will also enlarge our presence in our growth region of North America,” Matthias Zachert, chairman of the board of management of Lanxess, said in a news release. “Emerald Kalama Chemical has a very efficient setup, bundling all its production activities at only three sites. That is why we expect to integrate the new business very quickly.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.