Lanxess names new head of inorganic pigments business unit

The specialty chemicals firm has appointed company veteran Michael Ertl to the role.

August 4, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Michael Ertl. Photo Credit: Lanxess

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess has appointed Michael Ertl as head of the its inorganic pigments (IPG) business unit.

Ertl, 54, succeeds Holger Hueppeler, who heads the German firm’s newly formed flavors and fragrances business unit following Lanxess’ completed acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Prior to joining Lanxess in 2005, Ertl worked for Bayer AG. His previous positions at Lansexx include head of its Chempark Office in Leverkusen, Germany, and head of the benzyl products and inorganic acids business line.

The IPG business unit is part of Lanxess’ performance chemicals segment, which achieved sales of around two billion euros in fiscal 2020. IPG operates its largest site in Krefeld-Uerdingen and also has additional sites in Porto Feliz (Brazil), Starpointe Burgettstown (USA), Branston (UK), Vilassar de Mar (Spain), Sydney (Australia), Shanghai-Jinshan and Ningbo (China).

