Kraiburg TPE names new CEO

Thermoplastic elastomer maker Kraiburg TPE has named company veteran Oliver Zintner as its new CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Franz Hinterecker.

In a news release, officials with Germany-based Kraiburg said that Hinterecker will become a member of the Board of Directors at Kraiburg Holding SE.

Zintner, 49, most recently served as Kraiburg’s director of EMEA, and Monika Hofmann has now taken over this position.

A university-trained chemist, Oliver Zintner, joined the Kraiburg management team in 2007 as head of corporate purchasing before taking over the role of director of EMEA in 2010. Before joining Kraiburg, he worked for companies such as Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Huntsman.

Hofmann is also a university-trained chemist, and has been a member of Kraiburg’s managerial staff since 2012, most recently as head of corporate purchasing.

Kraiburg has production sites in Germany, the U.S., and Malaysia, and supplies compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and medical sectors.