Klöckner Pentaplast breaks ground in North America to support growing pharmaceutical market

June 1, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Pharmaceutical barrier packaging film supplier Klöckner Pentaplast is breaking ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner barrier film facility in central Virginia in the U.S.

In a statement, the company said that the multi-million dollar investment will increase the facility’s capacity by 6,000 metric tonnes, and will add “innovative coating capabilities, enhancing [its] ability to serve the growing North American market with high-quality pharmaceutical films.”

“We are committed to supporting our customers as they grow and innovate,” said Tracey Peacock, president of Klöckner Pentaplast’s pharmaceutical, health and specialties division. “As the market expands, the need for high-barrier solutions will grow with it. Sensitive pharmaceuticals must be protected from moisture and oxygen, which is the hallmark of our coating technology. Combined with the collaborative package design and testing capabilities of our nearby leading innovation hub – the ‘kp i.center’ in Charlottesville, we can help customers achieve new performance levels in barrier protection, and accelerate their time to market.”

The investment in North America complements earlier strategic capacity expansions in Switzerland and Brazil.

The new expansion is expected to be operational towards the end of 2021.

Founded in 1965, Klöckner Pentaplast has 32 plants in 18 countries. The company is headquartered in Heiligenroth, Germany.