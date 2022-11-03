Canadian Plastics

Karen Carter named president of Dow’s packaging & specialty plastics unit

Canadian Plastics   

Human Resources Materials News Women in Manufacturing

She replaces Diego Donoso, who will retire from the Midland, Mich.-based firm in the first quarter of 2023.

Karen Carter. Photo Credit: Dow Inc.

Chemical maker Dow Inc. has appointed Karen Carter as the president of its packaging & specialty plastics (P&SP) unit.

She succeeds Diego Donoso, who will retire in the first quarter of 2023. Donoso is a 30-year Dow veteran and was named president of the P&SP unit in 2012.

The transition will begin immediately, officials with Midland, Mich.-based Dow said in a Nov. 1 news release.

Carter, who currently serves as Dow’s chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer, has more than 25 years of experience with the company. Before assuming her current responsibilities, she held the role of North America commercial vice president for P&SP. While serving in that role, Carter was a member of the global business leadership team and was responsible for the overall profit and loss of P&SP’s North America region.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
British Plastics Federation names Karen Drinkwater as first female president
Vanessa Malena named president of Engel North America
Dow names new executives for plastics units
Engel North America president Paul Caprio leaves company