Invista to double nylon 6,6 polymer capacity in China

Material supplier Invista has announced plans to double its current nylon 6,6 polymer production at Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP) in China with a US$230-million investment.

In an Aug. 25 news release, the company announced that, following the project, the plant at SCIP will be capable of manufacturing 400,000 ton per year of nylon 6,6 products. Invista’s expanded capabilities will aid the company in serving demand for engineering plastics in automotive, electrical and electronics, and other applications.

“The growing demand for nylon 6,6 polymer in China and the Asia Pacific region has encouraged us to continue our investments over the past years,” Pete Brown, Invista’s executive vice president, nylon polymer, said in a release. “With this expanded capacity, we will be able to help our customers meet their growing demands for nylon products.”

Invista increased capacity at the Shanghai facility by 40,000 tons per year in 2020. The global nylon 6,6 market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of two per cent globally through 2029, Invista said, while the market in China is anticipated to expand at a four per cent CAGR.

Advertisement

“We anticipate China’s demand for nylon products will account for more than half of the total production and consumption of nylon in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to become the world’s largest nylon consumer,” the company’s announcement said.

Work on the project is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2022, with operations beginning in the first quarter of 2024.