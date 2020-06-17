Invista breaks ground on new nylon 6,6 plant in China

June 17, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. Ltd. has broken ground to start construction on its 400,000-ton/year adiponitrile (ADN) plant at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park.

Representing an investment of more than US$1 billion, the plant, when completed, will help meet the growing demand for nylon 6,6 chemical intermediates in China and the Asia Pacific region.

In a June 16 statement, Wichita, Kansas-based Invista said the plant will deploy the company’s “most-advanced, energy-efficient ADN technology” in China to satisfy the strong, local demand for ADN, an intermediate ingredient used in the production of nylon 6,6. When complete, the new ADN plant will integrate with Invista’s existing HMD and polymer facilities to directly supply domestic customers with the key building blocks to produce nylon 6,6 and other high-value products in China and throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“These products are used for the automobile industry, electrical & electronic industry and many other consumer and industrial applications – contributing to the overall quality of life by enabling lightweight, heat-resistant, and durable designs,” Invista said. “In addition, this ADN project will also help to cultivate local talents, bring more employment opportunities, and promote the development of relevant collaborative industries, to further enhance the economic strength of the local community.”

The plant is scheduled to start ADN production in 2022. “Once the ADN plant is completed, Shanghai will be home to the largest integrated nylon production facility in the world – from ADN through to high-performance polymers,” said Kyle Redinger, vice president, Invista Nylon Intermediates Asia Pacific.