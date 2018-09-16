Invista adding 40,000 tons of nylon 6/6 capacity in Shanghai

September 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Invista has announced plans to add 40,000 tons of nylon 6/6 polymer capacity to its current 150,000-ton polymer plant at its plant in Shanghai.

Construction of the new project – which will be located in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP) – is targeted for mid-2019 and production is scheduled to begin in 2020.

“In looking at our forecast for the future growth of the nylon 6/6 polymer market, we see increased demand in Asia and are expanding our capacity to meet that demand,” Pete Brown, Invista’s vice president of nylon polymer, said in a statement.

The addition is forecast to cost US$1 billion.

“We’ve invested more than $1 billion in the nylon 6/6 value chain in the past five years, have recently committed to investing $1 billion more and are continuing to evaluate the market for additional opportunities in the future.” Brown said.

At present, Invista also has a 215,000-ton hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant at SCIP.