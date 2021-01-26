Investment firm One Rock acquires material supplier Distrupol

Investment firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC has acquired European thermoplastics distributor Distrupol, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Univar Solutions Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Surrey, England, Distrupol sells more than 4,000 grades of material to more than 1,300 customers in 13 countries.

Following the closing of the deal – which is expected in the first half of 2021 – Distrupol will join One Rock’s other holdings, which include Nexeo Plastics. Distrupol will operate as a standalone, independent entity under its current brand and will be led by its existing management and commercial teams.

“Our acquisition of Distrupol adds to One Rock’s existing holdings in the plastics industry, increases our scale and continues the execution of our strategy to build a leading group of global distributors,” said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock. “Distrupol has established a reputation for product and technical expertise, innovation and reliability among its deep network of European suppliers and customers, and we look forward to stewarding the continued success of the company and its valued partners.”

One Rock, which is based in New York and Los Angeles, made the deal through its GPD Cos. Inc. holding company.