Ineos to build Europe’s ‘greenest’ cracker

Startup of the ethylene-making plant in the port of Antwerp, Belgium, is expected in 2026.

Chemical maker Ineos Olefins Belgium announced that it has raised 3.5 billion euros (US$3.7 billion) to support the construction and operation of what it says will be the most environmentally sustainable cracker in Europe.

“This is the largest investment in the European chemical sector for a generation,” company officials said in a Feb. 13 news release. “The plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in Europe, three times lower than the average European steam cracker, and less than half that of the 10 per cent best performers in Europe.”

Called “Project ONE,” the plant – which will be built in the port city of Antwerp, Belgium – also has the capability of operating entirely with low-carbon hydrogen, the release said, and has sufficient space to add a carbon-capture facility and electric furnaces.

“Project ONE is a game changer for Europe,” said Jason Meers, CFO. “It will bring new opportunities to the chemical cluster in Antwerp as well as strengthen the resilience of the whole of the European chemical sector.”

Advertisement

The state-of-the-art plant will produce ethylene, Ineos said, which is one of the most widely used basic chemicals in the world.

Construction will take roughly four years, and startup is expected to begin in 2026.