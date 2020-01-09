Ineos Styrolution to build “world-scale” ABS plant in China

January 9, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In an effort to tap into what it calls “the biggest ABS market in the world”, styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has announced today plans to build a world-scale ABS plant in Ningbo, China.

The new production site will be adjacent to the company’s polystyrene plant in Ningbo, which it acquired last year.

In a Jan. 9 statement, Ineos said it plans to start construction of the new plant this year, with completion expected in 2023.

The plant is expected to have annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes.

“This new investment will give us a tremendous opportunity to provide our customers in the region with locally produced ABS grades,” Steve Harrington, Ineos’ president of Asia-Pacific, said in the statement.

According to Ineos, the announcement made by forms part of a “wider strategic cooperation framework agreement” between it and the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government, which was also signed on Jan. 9. “This framework agreement will help facilitate mutual benefit between Ineos and Ningbo City,” the company said.