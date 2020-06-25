Ineos Styrolution names Steve Harrington as new CEO

June 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Global styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has named Steve Harrington as its new CEO effective July 1.

Harrington replaces Kevin McQuade, Ineos’ CEO since January 2015. McQuade will now serve as the company’s chairman.

Harrington has a 30-year career in the chemical industry, the last 19 years working for Ineos in commercial and senior management roles, most recently as president, global styrene monomer and Asia-Pacific. He also has prior experience with ICI and Unilever. He holds a degree in chemistry from Hull University in England.

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Ineos focuses on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS standard, and styrenic specialties for the automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure industries. The company employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.