Ineos Styrolution holds groundbreaking for new ABS plant in Ningbo, China

As part of its plan to expand into China, styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has broken ground on its new 600 kilotonne ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) plant located in the city of Ningbo.

The development follows an earlier acquisition by Frankfurt, Germany-based Ineos of two polystyrene production sites in Ningbo and Foshan.

In a Dec. 18 news release, Ineos officials said the location of the new site was selected because of its “extensive access” to feedstock supply options and “excellent supply chain connection” to customers.

The new site is expected to be operational by 2023.

“The successful completion of this project will be a significant step forward for our ambitious growth plans in China and will allow us to further serve our customers in their domestic market,” CEO Steve Harrington said at the groundbreaking event.

“ABS is a versatile high performance styrenic resin,” added Rob Buntinx, Ineos’ president, Asia Pacific. “Its properties make it the material of choice for many everyday products across industries, including automotive, electronics, household, healthcare and toys/sports/leisure. This investment affirms our commitment to support the growth of our customers in Asia.”