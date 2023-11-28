Ineos Styrolution and Sinopec inaugurate new ABS facility

The new plant in Ningbo, China has annual production of 600,000 tonnes of ABS.

Styrenic material supplier Ineos Styrolution has officially opened a new world-scale acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) facility located in Ningbo, China, together with its joint venture partner Sinopec.

The facility has an annual nameplate capacity of 600,000 tonnes.

The construction of the plant started in late 2020. Spanning across 26.7 hectares, with more than 360 employees and contractors, Ineos officials said the facility will produce high-end ABS materials that advance the design and functionality of many applications across numerous industry sectors including automotive, electronics, household, and healthcare for the Chinese market.

“Ineos Styrolution is committed to growing in China, the world’s largest ABS market,” said Ineos CEO Steve Harrington. “The completion of our new ABS facility in Ningbo using our world class Terluran ABS technology is an important milestone, as we embark on a new stage in this exciting journey with Sinopec to further strengthen our position in the Chinese ABS market.”

Advertisement

Headquartered in Germany, Ineos operates 16 production sites in nine countries, including a Canadian plant in Sarnia, Ontario.