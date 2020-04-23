Ineos, Plastic Energy to build pyrolysis-based chemical recycling plant

April 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical company Ineos and Plastic Energy, a United Kingdom-based recycling company, are collaborating to build a new pyrolysis-based chemical recycling plant that is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

The specific location of the site has not yet been announced.

The recycling technology will enable to convert waste plastic back to its basic molecules. Later, the resulting material will be used in Ineos for the replacement of traditional raw materials derived from oil.

Plastic Energy’s advanced recycling process has been used to complete the first trials of the product. Plastic Energy uses a patented process called Thermal Anaerobic Conversion (TAC), which converts end-of-life plastic waste into a new feedstock to create clean recycled plastics or alternative low-carbon fuels. For every tonne of end-of-life plastic waste processed, 850 litres of chemical feedstock TACOIL are produced.

Multiple Ineos sites will use the new recycled raw material to manufacture virgin plastic for different applications, including medical products, food packaging, lightweight automotive parts and pipes for safe water transportation.

“This represents the delivery of another important milestone in the INEOS sustainability strategy,” said Rob Ingram, CEO of Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe. “To take plastic waste back to virgin plastic is the ultimate definition of recycling and will create a truly Circular Economy solution. This will enable us to offer another opportunity for our customers to help them meet their pledges and commitments in this area.”