India’s Prescient Color changes name to integrate with Americhem

March 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Two years after being acquired by colourant supplier Americhem, India-based Prescient Color Ltd. has changed its name to Americhem Polymers India Private Ltd.

The acquisition, made in in June 2018, complemented Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Americhem’s position in the global synthetic fibre market and expanded its geographic reach.

“[This name change] will enable us to offer the same brand attributes to our valued customers as we work towards introducing new technologies in this region,” Americhem Polymers India Private Ltd.’s managing director Krishna Joshi said in a March 4 statement.

“Changing [the] name to Americhem Polymers India Private Ltd. integrates them further into the global Americhem family,” said Americhem CEO Matthew Hellstern.