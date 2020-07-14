ICIS buys petrochemical market analyst Chemical Data

Energy and petrochemical market analyst ICIS has acquired Chemical Data LLC (CDI), a provider of U.S. petrochemical price benchmarks, market analysis, and predictive analytics, based in Houston.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a July 13 statement, ICIS said the combination of the two businesses “will deliver global price benchmark data, market analysis, forecasts, and thought leadership capabilities that are trusted and differentiated. This will enable customers to make better-informed and timely decisions, which is of increasing importance in periods of extreme volatility when consumer demands and market dynamics shift rapidly.”

“It is a perfect fit,” CDI president Jason Brown said. “ICIS is an established provider of price benchmarks in several European and Asian petrochemicals segments and CDI has equivalent positions in the U.S. For decades, both companies have been the backbone of thousands of transactions around the world, and our strategies and beliefs in the future of this critical market are closely aligned. Combining our deep expertise in our respective regions will bring significant benefits to our customers around the world as well as the broader industry.”

ICIS has more than 600 analysts, with employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo, and Perth.