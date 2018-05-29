Huntsman to build new polyurethanes systems house in Dubai

May 29, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to strengthen its differentiated downstream capabilities in the Middle East, chemical maker Huntsman Corp. has announced plans to build a new polyurethanes systems house in Dubai.

Targeted for completion by the second half of 2019, Huntsman’s investment will increase the company’s systems production capacity in the region and add a new dimension to its polyester polyol capabilities. In a statement, Huntsman said the the Dubai systems house will complement the company’s two existing systems houses in the Middle East, in Turkey (Huntsman EMA) and Saudi Arabia (HAPC – a joint venture with the BCI Group of Companies).

“This investment…will serve as a strategic platform to expand our business in the Middle East and North Africa and build our market leading position,” Tony Hankins, president Huntsman’s polyurethanes division, said. “It represents the next step in our plan to strengthen our downstream network. We now have 30 facilities worldwide, which provide innovative solutions in close proximity to our customers.”

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate-based (MDI) systems market in the Middle East has delivered strong growth in the last five years and this trend is forecast to continue at estimated rates of 7% annually, Huntsman also said. “The construction of the new systems house will enable us to supply traditional and high-end rigid polyurethane formulations from a local source,” Hankins continued. “It will also enable us to leverage our development and production know-how in polyester polyol and polyol blends for the fast-growing flexible foam and footwear markets, as well as pre-polymers for adhesives, coatings and elastomers applications.”

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Huntsman operates more than 75 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries. The company reported 2017 revenues of more than US$8 billion.