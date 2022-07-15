Huntsman starts operation of new MDI splitter at Louisiana polyurethanes plant

The splitter will enable production of more high value, differentiated grades.

Chemical maker Huntsman Corp. has started commercial operation of a new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) splitter at its Geismar site in Louisiana.

According to Huntsman officials, the US$180-million splitter gives the firm the ability to produce more high value, differentiated grades from the crude MDI manufactured at the plant, thereby enabling growth in key customer applications.

“The new splitter reinforces our strategy of delivering value over volume by creating a more differentiated product portfolio,” said Tony Hankins, president of Huntsman’s polyurethanes division. “It enables us to provide our customers in automotive, furniture, construction, adhesives and coatings markets with more options for innovative, sustainable polyurethanes products.”

“Our new splitter bridges the gap between our upstream MDI manufacturing assets and the downstream needs of our customers – both domestic and international,” added Jan Buberl, polyurethanes’ vice president for the Americas region.

Advertisement

The splitter was officially opened on July 13, with senior company members, local politicians, and customers in attendance.