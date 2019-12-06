Huntsman buying PU foam maker Icynene-Lapolla for $350 million
Icynene-Lapolla has two manufacturing facilities: one in Mississauga, Ont., and the other in Houston, Tex.
December 6, 2019 by Canadian Plastics
In a move that expands its footprint in the growing North American spray foam market, specialty chemical maker Huntsman Corp. is acquiring Icynene-Lapolla, described as a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential and commercial applications, for US$350 million.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
Icynene-Lapolla has annual revenues of approximately US$230 million with two manufacturing facilities located in Mississauga, Ont. and Houston, Tex.
The company was formed two years ago when Canada-based Icynene and Houston’s Lapolla merged to create a larger spray foam player spread across North America.
“Icynene-Lapolla is well recognized by architects, builders and contractors as a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-performance, energy-efficient building envelope solutions,” Tony Hankins, president of Huntsman’s polyurethanes division, said in a Dec. 6 statement. “SPF is the most effective insulant available in the market. The combination of Icynene-Lapolla, with its SPF product range and reflective roof coatings, with Demilec, the SPF business [Huntsman] acquired in 2018, will significantly strengthen our energy-saving insulation business and provide customers with an unmatched offering of choice while accelerating the globalization of our spray foam technology.”
Huntsman is headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex.
Print this page
Have your say: