HB Chemical buys chemical distributor J. Drasner

In an expansion of a 25-year business relationship, HB Chemical Corp., a subsidiary of Ravago Holdings Inc., has acquired Cleveland-based J. Drasner and Co. Inc., a supplier of batch inclusion packaging and specialty additives for the plastics and rubber industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Many of J. Drasner customers are also HB customers, and we are excited to work side by side to bring both of our companies together, delivering a seamless transition,” Joe Moran, vice president of Twinsburg, Ohio-based HB Chemical, said in a March 3 news release.

The news release said that the two firms have worked together since 1998.

Advertisement

Founded in 1985, HB Chemical is a distributor of chemicals to the rubber, plastics and coatings industries. The company has 15 warehouses throughout North America and distributes more than 600 products.