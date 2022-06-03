Geon acquires PVC compounder Cary Compounds

Geon will consolidate the assets of Manalapan, N.J.-based Cary into its manufacturing campuses.

Material supplier Geon Performance Solutions has acquired Cary Compounds LLC, a PVC compounder based in Manalapan, N.J.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The Cary name has long been synonymous with quality and high-end formulas dating back to Mr. Ken Cary who started the business in 1999,” Geon CEO Tracy Garrison said in a June 2 news release. “Charlie Cary and the team have built on that reputation in the wire and cable industry, with exceptional formulary, customer service and manufacturing expertise as its key differentiators.”

Geon will consolidate the Cary assets into its manufacturing campuses, the news release added. The deal is the second for Geon in six months – in December 2021, it bought Croydon, Pa.-based PVC compounder Roscom Inc.

Geon is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, and operates11 manufacturing plants worldwide, including a plant in Ontario and in Quebec.