General Polymers now solely owned by Greg Boston

Boston has bought all remaining equity interest in the resin distributor from company co-founder Michael Kirtley.

Resin distributor General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials LLC entered into a binding buyout agreement of all remaining equity interest from Michael Kirtley on March 17, making current CEO and president Greg Boston the sole owner of the Rochester Hills, Mich.-based company.

In a March 20 news release, Boston said that 2023 “looks to be a challenging time in the plastics industry…especially for the large ‘big box’ distribution networks.”

“Despite these challenges, following a simple, direct strategy of focusing on value added business in distribution of engineered compounded and branded thermoplastic resins is producing continued growth,” he said. “We are and will continue to invest in resources in support of colleagues within the General Polymers family and customer support functions.”

General Polymers was co-founded by Boston and Kirtley in 2016, and distributes a wide range of engineered resins and compounds from suppliers such as AsahiKasei, ComPlas Engineering Plastics, Elix Polymers, Enviroplas, Greco, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi, Nycoa, and Polyram.