Five international Dow sites receive ISCC PLUS certification

Materials science company Dow has announced that five of its largest manufacturing sites have received International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus recognition for their compliance with tracking of sustainable feedstocks use.

The sites certified are Freeport, Texas; Tarragona, Spain; Terneuzen, the Netherlands; Boehlen, Germany; and Schkopau, Germany.

ISCC is a globally applicable sustainability certification system that covers all sustainable feedstocks, including circular feedstocks produced from plastic scrap as well as biobased renewables sourced from agriculture and forestry biomass or waste products. According to a Dow news release, this certification recognizes the company’s implementation of environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production requirements, which was awarded following an independent, external audit to ensure product supply chains are fully traceable and that Dow and its suppliers adhere to and accelerate sustainable practices.

“This third-party validation is a critical step in our sustainability journey to design and produce fully circular products,” said Nestor de Mattos, Dow’s North America commercial vice president for packaging and specialty plastics. “Our intent is to help our customers reach their circularity targets by providing 100 per cent recyclable solutions and offering products made with recycled content.”

According to Dow, these certifications will help the company to meet its sustainability goals, including reaching a target to stop waste by enabling one million metric tons of plastic scrap to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030; and to close the loop on plastic scrap by enabling 100 per cent of Dow products sold into packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035.