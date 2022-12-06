ExxonMobil doubles polypropylene production at Baton Rouge facility

The company has launched production at its new polypropylene unit at its polyolefins plant.

ExxonMobil Chemical says it has successfully launched production at its new polypropylene (PP) production unit at its polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, La.

The unit increases PP production capacity along the Gulf Coast by 450,000 metric tons per year, ExxonMobil officials said in a Dec. 6 news release, meeting growing demand for high-performance, lightweight and durable plastics, particularly for automotive parts that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions.

“With the startup of this new production unit, we are well positioned to responsibly meet the growing global demand for these high-performance polymers,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions.

ExxonMobil maintained its investments in this advantaged project through the COVID pandemic and related economic downturn, the news release said, with the total capital investment being more than US$500 million. During construction, the project employed more than 650 workers and with full operational status, requires an additional 65 full-time ExxonMobil jobs.

ExxonMobil’s integrated operations in Baton Rouge include a more than 500,000 barrel-per-day refinery, as well as chemical, lubricants, polyolefins and plastics manufacturing. ExxonMobil has more than 5,500 employees and contractors in the Baton Rouge area.