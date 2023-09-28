Extreme Coatings opens new production facility in Austria

Extreme Coatings, a supplier of wear-resistant coating solutions for the plastics and rubber industries, has opened a new 15,000-square-foot a manufacturing facility in Austria for the production of high-performance coatings for feedscrews in injection molding and extrusion applications.

The company has established a European subsidiary, Extreme Coatings GmbH, and formed a strategic partnership with an Austrian engineering services company to operate the facility. “The new plant is already meeting the application needs of a range of European customers including plastic part manufacturers for the automotive, packaging, and profile markets,” Extreme Coating officials said in a Sept. 28 news release.

The increased capacity in Europe will shorten lead times, reduce shipping costs, and establish local supply for Extreme Coatings’ growing customer base throughout Europe, according to Scott Caplan, the company’s executive vice president. “We’ve expanded our global footprint so we can break the logistical logjam that exists today and ensure stable supply to all key European regions,” Caplan said.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Extreme Coatings has established a licensing agreement with Austria’s FS Maschinenbau, a family-owned engineering services business, to provide engineering and manufacturing services. Extreme Coatings has transferred technology and know-how to FS Maschinenbau and new equipment has been installed at the new plant.

In addition to the new plant in Austria, Extreme Coatings has international operations in India, South Korea, and Chile.

Founded in 1996, Extreme Coatings supplies thermal spray technology that applies wear- and corrosion-resistant CarbideX protective coatings made of tungsten or chromium carbide to most new or repaired feedscrews.