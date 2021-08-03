Evonik acquires German biomaterials company JeNaCell

In a move that expands its biomaterials portfolio, Germany-based specialty chemical maker Evonik has acquired German biotech startup company JeNaCell.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

JeNaCell’s biomaterial is used in medical procedures involving wounds and burns as well as in hydro-active skincare treatments. Evonik first invested in JeNaCell in 2015 through its venture capital arm.

Following the complete takeover, JeNaCell’s portfolio will be integrated into Evonik’s health care business, which Evonik officials say is shifting from a nutrition and care focus toward system solutions and an expanded division-wide technology platform of natural materials for medical technology.

Advertisement

“JeNaCell has developed one of the most innovative biomaterials for medical device technologies. With the help of the creativity and expertise of JeNaCell’s specialists, we will ensure that even more patients benefit from these products in the future,” said Thomas Riermeier, head of Evonik’s health care business line. “The acquisition will help us to further strengthen our position as an innovation hub for the world’s leading medical technology companies.”

JeNaCell began as a spinoff company from the Friedrich-Schiller-University of Jena in Germany. In 2017, the company launched its first product epicite, a medical wound dressing for the treatment of chronic wounds, surgical wounds and burns that is based on biotechnologically derived cellulose. It’s described as a skin-friendly and soft biomaterial that provides a healing-promoting microclimate on the wound and can be removed painlessly. Further technologies developed by JeNaCell include soft tissue implants, transdermal delivery systems and dermatological applications.

Evonik is headquartered in Essen, Germany.