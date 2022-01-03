Edgewater Capital acquires parts maker Precision Fluorocarbon

Altamira MS Holdings, a portfolio company of investment firm Edgewater Capital Partners, has acquired Precision Fluorocarbon LLC (PFI), a manufacturer of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) components utilized primarily in semiconductor and industrial markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a news release, Altamira officials said that PFI now joins Altamira Material Solutions, a leading manufacturer of engineered components based in the Houston, Texas area, on the Altamira platform. PFI is based in Tomball, Texas.

The deal furthers Altamira’s investments in highly engineered components, the news release continued. PFI uses PTFE, along with other polymers such as PEEK, Delrin, polypropylene, to manufacture custom diaphragms, bellows, and machined components.

“We welcome the PFI team to the Altamira family, and we are excited to continue to invest to grow the service offering and enhance our combined customer experience,” said Bob Girton, partner, Edgewater Capital Partners and chairman of the board of Altamira. “We are thrilled to support Altamira and PFI as they continue to penetrate new and existing markets and execute a shared growth strategy together.”