DuPont Teijin Films rebrands as Mylar Specialty Films

The change applies to all global operations and offices located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia

Polyester film maker DuPont Teijin Films has been rebranded as Mylar Specialty Films.

In a news release, company officials said the change applies to all global operations and offices located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The choice of the new company name reflects the heritage of the Mylar brand which was introduced as the world’s first biaxially orientated PET film in the 1950s.

“Proudly building on our 70-years of producing Mylar polyester films, this rebranding is a salute to our history as well as signals our continued commitment to innovation and leadership in the market,” said Steve Gendreau, CEO of Mylar Specialty Films. “Mylar Specialty Films is poised to not only meet the evolving needs of our industry, but to also anticipate them and set industry standards with our commitment to excellence and to our customers worldwide.”

The company ownership remains unchanged being a joint venture between Celanese and Teijin, and the company will continue to market the Melinex PET, Hongji PET, and Kaladex PEN range of products in addition to Mylar PET branded films.

Advertisement

The joint venture operations with FSPG Hi-Tech in China will also be re-branded in the near future but will continue to operate as DuPont Hongji Films until further notice.