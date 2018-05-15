DSM to expand production of Dyneema fibers in U.S and the Netherlands

May 15, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Royal DSM NV has announced plans to increase its global production capacity for its plastics-based fibers and laminates Dyneema products.

Strong demand for both Dyneema UD, a unidirectional laminate, and Dyneema-brand fiber is prompting the increase, the company said in a statement.

Dyneema UD is a composite unidirectional laminate that offers energy absorption and enhanced protection. It is available as both a hard and soft ballistic material.

Netherlands-based Royal DSM is investing to install additional new UD technology at its plant in Heerlen, the Netherlands, and its plant in Greenville, N.C., and will also make improvements to existing production lines to expand Dyneema UD and Dyneema fiber capacity.

The global production capacity of Dyneema UD will be increased by more than 20 per cent.

The additional Dyneema UD and Dyneema fiber capacity will become available during 2018 and is due be fully on stream by the first quarter of 2019, Royal DSM said.