DSM considering sale of its materials business

As part of a restructuring effort, Dutch material supplier Royal DSM says that it has started a review of strategic options for its materials businesses, including the possibility of selling them.

In a Sept. 14 news release, the company said it’s simplifying its operating structure and reorganising its Health, Nutrition & Bioscience activities into three, new, market-focussed business groups: A Food & Beverage Business Group that combines the food, beverage and pet food activities of the current DSM Food Specialties and DSM Nutritional Products divisions; a Health, Nutrition & Care Business Group; and an Animal Nutrition & Health Business Group.

DSM will begin reporting according to this new structure as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Turning to its materials business, DSM officials said the company has “two excellent materials businesses that, within the above context, will likely not be able to maximize their full potential to drive the important industrial shift to a bio-based and circular economy.” Going forward, the materials business group will be managed largely on a stand-alone basis, DSM said, and the global support functions will be “re-aligned accordingly.”

“DSM is reviewing strategic options for both materials businesses, including a possible change of ownership,” the news release said.